Youths’ role stressed to eliminate corruption

LAHORE : There is a great need to aware the youth about social evils and corruption in society. The youth can play an important role in eliminating corruption from society.

These views were expressed by NAB Lahore Director Syed Muhammad Hasnain Shah at the concluding ceremony of All Punjab Painting contest arranged by the NAB.

The NAB director said the bureau arranged painting and speech contests on elimination of corruption every year. This year painting competition was arranged in which students of colleges across Punjab took part. These students belonged to fine arts. These students made paintings in the NAB office, the director said.

“The aim of such contests is to present the bureau image positively in people and highlight its efforts to end corruption from society,” the NAB director added. Speaking at the ceremony, DG NAB Saleem Shahzad said the bureau will keep playing its role in creating positive attitude in people and promoting positive activities in society. He said NAB will hold such competitions and arrange special lectures in educational institutions against corruption. The students on the occasion were of the view that the NAB set a good precedent by holding painting contests among the students.