Commissioner holds cycling rally to create ‘awareness’ about smog

LAHORE: As the layer of smog thickened over the city, Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) M Usman has organised a cycling rally in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday.

During the smog, environmentalists and doctors were advising the citizens to remain indoor especially the children and elderly as the pollutants in the air can affect them and may result in serious health conditions.

On Saturday the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was around 428, which was a dangerous category and conducting a cycling event in such kind of atmosphere was like playing with the lives of the citizens.

On the other hand, Commissioner Lahore led a city cycling rally to create ‘awareness’ about smog under the slogan of “Zero Carbon Pledge”.

Cyclists in rally toured from Qurtaba Chowk to Liberty Chowk, Gulberg. Commissioner Lahore and DC Lahore led the rally. Kids, women, civil society activists and professional cyclists participate in Cycle Rally.

Commissioner Lahore said that on the directions of CM Punjab regarding anti-smog measures, they were trying to decrease no of vehicles on roads for one month to curb smog, hailing in the city. He said that vehicle emitting smoke were the major cause of smog after smoke emitting from industries.

He said five special anti-smog squads were checking the industrial units which were sealing without emission control systems. He said that Commissioner Lahore Office had grounded half no of official vehicles already.

He said he has directed to establish joint team of LDA, MCL, PHA, LWMC for sprinkling of water daily on trees, development projects, roads etc. He instructed to launch a targeted crackdown on encroachments creating traffic blocks and causing smog.

On the other hand, environmentalists on social media criticized the move of District Administration and said that the government itself was exposing the citizens to dangerous pollutants. They said during SMOG staying indoor was the best solution.