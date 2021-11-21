Woman seriously injured by former father-in-law

LAHORE: A woman was seriously injured by her ex-father-in-law in Factory Area on Saturday.

The injured woman Umm-e-Farwah was married to Bilal, the son of the accused Imran alias Pappu, who had divorced her ten months ago. On the day of incident, the accused Imran came to the woman's house and seriously manhandled her when she refused to hand over her five-year-old son Mustafa to him.

The accused was arrested and the woman was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment while legal action had been initiated against the accused.

Anti-crime meeting: DIG Operations held anti-crime meeting with the SHOs of 35 police stations at his office on Saturday.

15 calls and anti-crime mechanism were discussed in the meeting. DIG said that crackdown should be carried out against drug dealers, gamblers and brothels. He awarded appreciation certificate to Harbanspura SHO for good performance.

112 offenders arrested: Cantt Division police arrested 112 habitual offenders and court absconders during the current month.

Police arrested 75 criminals who were involved in robbery, burglary, motorcycle theft and other serious cases. 37 court absconders were arrested and produced before the courts.

Introductory meeting with CCPO: Local political representatives and public leaders had an introductory meeting with CCPO Lahore at his office on Saturday.

CCPO listened to the problems of public representatives and leaders. He reiterated that all resources would be utilized for the solution of their problems. Those who met the CCPO include Tahir Rashid, Mehr Wajid Azeem, Akbar Khan, Javed Ikram, Nawaz Nat, Rana Arif, Asif Bhandar and others.

Two men commit suicide: Two people committed suicide in the provincial capital for unknown reasons.

Mashooq Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Garden Town, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope for unknown reasons. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Nasir of Ravi Road took poisonous pills for unknown reasons, as a result his condition went critical. He was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment where doctors pronounced him brought dead. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Speeding car kills man: A 64-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Garden Town area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Noor Muhammad was crossing the road near Kalma Chowk Garden Town when he was hit by a rashly driven car, resulting into his instant death. The accused driver drove away from the scene. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to the morgue.

Boy suffers burns: A 10-year-old boy sustained severe burns after receiving an electricity shock from a high voltage wire while trying to catch a stray kite on Walton Road on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Zain, received 80 percent burns after he touched high voltage electricity wire. Rescuers removed him to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.