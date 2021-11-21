Reforms vital to police system

For the prosperity and betterment of a society an effective police department always plays a vital role in keeping a lid on the inner anxiety and is essential for the growth and future of a country.

In the present era, challenges are much advanced as compared to the past because the nature of crime is more complicated and noxious. Unfortunately the rate of crime is high in our country and rape, child abuse, harassment, theft, extortion and land-grabbing etc are a common occurrence.

There is no doubt police officials are mow highly qualified, educated, and competent and are playing a significant role, but there are some barriers that need to be removed to make police work efficiently. It is the responsibility of government to bring about reforms in the system for betterment of lower police cadre.

There are few suggestions that can help make the government reform police department.

First of all there should be a structured system in the department so that promotions shall be given on time.

The government should introduce army’s time-scale promotion system to police department.

New inductions must be limited to the posts of ASI and constable only and promotions must be given automatically within their stipulated time.

Duty timings must be defined with a weekly off and police stations will be tidy all the time.

New induction must be merit-based without political influence and the rule of right person for the right job should be followed.

Subordinates should be treated fairly and if someone is found humiliating anyone, strict action shall be taken.

There should be timely delivery of funds for official matters and conveyance should be provided for official duties.

Medical facilities, education, accommodations, TA & DA allowance must be given grade-wise like other armed forces.

Medical, educations, residences, and other facilities for the families of police officials should be given on the pattern of armed forces.

These facilities must follow strict accountability and action should be taken against wrong-doers.-Ramizuddin (ramizcool@gmail.com)