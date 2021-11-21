Health Cards’ to 22.5 million people by Jan 1, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that provision of Insaf health cards to 22.5 million people of the province will be ensured maximum by January 1, 2021, and so far 25 per cent families have been handed over cards.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 31th Annual International Conference on Family Medicine “FAMILYCON-2021?

She said Rs 332 billion would be spent on the project and every family would be able to avail up to one million rupees worth of medical treatment facilities at hospitals of their need through the Insaf cards.

She said the PTI government was taking all steps for providing the best medical facilities to all segments of society and the criticism by the opponents was uncalled for and unjustified.

Earlier, President Academy of Family Physicians Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian said that the primary health sector must be strengthened in the country which was, in fact, the basis of the healthcare system of the country.

He said that it was a practice across the world that patients first of all go to the family physicians, who diagnose the disease and suggest medication. He hoped that provision of health cards would help resolve the health issues of the public in Punjab at a large scale.

At least 3,500 doctors participated in the three-day international conference and at least 90 contests were conducted during the event.

CPWB children aged 12, above to be vaccinated: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that all the children aged 12 years and above registered with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau would be administered corona vaccination on priority.

Speaking as the chief guest on a Children’s Day seminar organised by Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, the health minister said that the Health Department was eager to facilitate young children. The events was also participated by Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of children. Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed welcomed the health minister to the event. Children presented skits and performances.

The health minister said, “I congratulate the chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on organising a great event on Children’s Day. The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is taking good care of the children requiring support. The Health Department is eager to provide services for these children.”

She said Punjab was developing state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals for mothers and children. Children of 12 years of age and above registered with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau shall be administered corona vaccine on priority.

“I appreciate CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed for working on the education and skill development of these children. From 31st December, Sehat Sahulat Cards shall be distributed to all 29.3 million families of Punjab. Taking care of children requiring such support is a great service to the nation,” said the provincial health minister.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed beautification work at a park in UC 60, Nehru Park, in NA 125 constituency here.

The PHA DG apprised the minister of the progress on the beautification work. The health minister said, “The beautification work in all 33 parks of the NA-125 shall be completed within the next six months. For a clean environment in NA 125, all parks are being beautified. Similarly, a new sewerage system is being developed very fast for the supply of clean water for the people of NA-125. As a worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I am struggling for the best possible services to the people of the constituency.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is spending public money on the welfare of the public. Inshallah, the party will be able to stand tall based on performance, she said.

She said, “I appreciate DG PHA for supporting the beautification initiative in the parks of NA-125. Prime Minister Imran Khan is endeavoring to change the fortune of our generations. Our efforts are directed at provision of top quality healthcare services in Punjab.”

The residents of the area thanked the health minister for initiating welfare initiatives in the area. Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Asghar Gujjar, Ali Rasheed and others were also present.