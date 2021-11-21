Wasa to improve rainwater drainage system

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with JICA Japan has started preparing a proposal to improve rainwater drainage system of the provincial metropolis.

Officials said an online meeting was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz with JICA Japan here on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by DMD Operation M Ghaffar and JICA Representative M Hafeez.

Wasa officials gave a presentation to MD Wasa and representative of JICA Japan regarding better management of rainwater in Lahore. Proposals were also submitted to MD Wasa for improvement of drainage system and disposal station.

JICA representatives said that JICA will draw up a comprehensive plan for Lahore's rainwater drainage.

They said bypass pipes will be used for rainwater, which will increase the efficiency of drains to prevent overflow.