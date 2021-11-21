JI asks Sindh govt for legislation to regulate buildings

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the Sindh government for effective legislation on unauthorised and in violation of regulations buildings in the city.

Given the depth of the problem, only resolution in the provincial assembly was not sufficient, he said. “Various governmental authorities in Karachi were threatening a large number of people living in the unauthorised residential projects by using the pretext of court orders,” the JI leader said.

Unfortunately, only the residents were paying the price of corruption and mismanagement by bureaucracy and the builder mafia, Rehman said. He demanded of the government to provide legislative cover to the affected people against the builder mafia.

He said a large number of people were facing the threat of eviction and loss of their lifelong savings, and demanded the provincial government to constitute a high-level committee to regularize residential buildings.