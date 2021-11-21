School shut over hidden cameras allowed to reopen

The director general (DG) of the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) on Saturday allowed the administrators of the Harracks School, which was shut down following the discovery of hidden cameras in its washrooms on November 5, to reopen the school.

After a Dirpis team found hidden cameras in the washrooms of the school and the subsequent failure of the school administration to appear before the directorate for explanation, the Gulzar-e-Hijri assistant commissioner sealed the school on the instructions of the Dirpis DG.

The Federal Investigation Agency was also tasked with conducting an inquiry into the matter.

On Saturday, the directorate received around 400 applications from the parents of students enrolled at the school.

According to a statement issued by Dirpis, the school owners met the DG and requested him for reopening the school.

The Dirpis DG instructed the school administration to immediately remove all the cameras installed in the washroom area.

He also imposed a penalty of Rs50,000 on the management and directed to pay the salaries of all teachers. After the compliance and submission of an affidavit, the director general allowed the school management to resume classes.