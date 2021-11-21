Only 17pc children have the ‘luxury’ of playgrounds in Karachi, moot told

Deploring that hardly 17 per cent of children in Karachi had the “luxury” of enjoying sports due to the absence of playgrounds at their schools and in their neighborhoods, health experts, educationists and town planners have urged the authorities to provide more space to children for physical activities on a daily basis in the form of sports.

They have also called for promoting healthy physical activities in the mega cities by opening more jogging tracks, making roads pedestrian-friendly and learning from the experiences of developed countries, where cycling and walking are being promoted instead of registering thousands of two- and four wheelers on a daily basis in the case of Pakistan.

They were speaking at a heart health seminar organised by the Department of Preventive Cardiology of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at the 50th Cardiocon of Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) on Friday in Karachi.

During the first debate on ‘Building a Heart Healthy Future’, health experts and educationists said only a handful of so-called private schools have enough space and playgrounds to let children run and play during their free time, but in het majority of schools, students spend hours of their school time in packed classrooms without even moving for a few metres.

They said that even after getting back to their homes, these children had no opportunity to indulge in any game or sports as hardly any park or playground had been left unoccupied in most of the areas where children could play, while security was another main issue which prevented parents from letting their children go out and play on streets.

Dr Ayesha Almas, an associate professor of medicine at the Aga Khan University, who moderated the first debate, said only 17 per cent children exercise or play games due to the absence of playgrounds and open spaces. She added that physical activity in girl students is comparatively less as only 12 per cent of female students indulge in physical activities or play sports in the city.

Mrs Saba Qadir from the AMI schooling system and other educationists also deplored that children were unable to run and play in Karachi, while their diet was getting unhealthy with each passing day. She added that the Covid-19 pandemic also contributed in physical inactivity and now millions of children were only playing games on cell phones and screens, getting obese and overweight.

The head of preventive cardiology at the NICVD, Prof Khawar Kazmi, while opening the seminar, said Pakistan was facing a tsunami of heart ailments and other lifestyle diseases due to a poor lifestyle, physical inactivity, unhealthy food and other unhealthy habits, and warned that if immediate steps were not taken, Pakistan could face a flood of deaths and disabilities in the years to come.

Prof Kazmi said the alarming situation of health could be assessed from the fact that the prevalence of diabetes had increased by 150 per cent in Pakistan during last two years and now Pakistan had the third largest number of diabetics in the world. Prof Kazmi added that the increase in diabetes would ultimately result in increasing the burden of heart diseases in Pakistan where already 29 per cent people were dying due to cardiac ailments.

Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said the Sindh government was perhaps spending the highest budget on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the province, where over 15 billion rupees were being provided for the heart health facilities. But, he added, more attention was required to be paid to the preventive aspect of the disease.

“It is the right time that cardiologists come forward with recommendations and measures for the prevention of heart disease and other lifestyle diseases. They are the experts and they can guide the government and authorities to do more and provide funds to prevent the lifestyle diseases,” he suggested.

An eminent cardiac surgeon at the AKUH, Prof Saulat Fatimi, said it was the responsibility of the cardiologists to work for primary and secondary prevention of heart diseases, and urged the cardiologists as well as cardiac surgeons to spend some of their time on counselling their patients and creating awareness among the masses.

Other experts, including Prof Hafeezullah Muhammad, former vice chancellor of the Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Prof Nabila Soomro, Dr Sohail Khan, Prof Khurram Nasir and others said heart disease should be treated as a national emergency as it was the number one killer in Pakistan. They said now more spending should be done on prevention and lifestyle modifications in the country.

The recommendations made at the seminar would be compiled and presented at the concluding session of the Cardiocon on Sunday, organisers said.