Cop shot dead in mysterious circumstances in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A police officer died under mysterious circumstances on the night between Friday and Saturday at his house in a housing society in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station.

Police said the body of ASI Tariq posted at the Security II was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with gunshot wounds for an autopsy. Initially, some family members and police claimed that the deceased had committed suicide by shooting himself but later in the day, police changed their version.

Police said that the ASI had married twice, adding that the second wife of the victim had earlier been divorced and had a young son from her first husband. The victim often used to fight with his second wife, police said.

According to SHO Imam Buksh Lashari, the ASI and his second wife had also clashed in the late hours of Friday, after which the deceased took out his pistol to shoot his wife during the scuffle but he ended up shooting himself.

The officer said that some family members of ASO Tariq had registered a case against his second wife and other family members. Police have also detained the victim’s second wife for investigations.