STA to organise four ranking tournaments

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is to organise four ranking tournaments in the province in November and December.

Khalid Rehmani of STA has announced that the four events to be held are 18th Westbury Open, 10th Essa Lab Championship, 1st Muslim Sports Tennis Championships, and SSB Hyderabad Ranking Tennis.

Besides, Saturday Welfare Group will hold a mega sports event for special persons on December 10 at Karachi Club.