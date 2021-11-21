Double-vision test casts shadow over Marquez 2022 season

MADRID: Spanish motorcycling ace Marc Marquez will undergo eye tests in December, after which his Honda team will make a decision over his participation for next season.
Six-time world champion Marquez missed the final MotoGP of the season at Valencia last weekend. He is also sitting out testing underway at Jerez.
Honda director Alberto Puig said Marquez’s health must come first after the 28-year-old began to suffer from double vision.
“How he feels is the most important thing,” said Puig.
“He’s about the same as when he was diagnosed and he needs time and rest,” said Puig.
“Round Christmas time we’ll see what condition he’s in and make a decision then.”
Honda said on Tuesday that Marquez had been unwell since being diagnosed.
“He’s also unhappy at missing the testing,” Puig said.
