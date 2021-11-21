Sturridge debuts in landmark A-League game

PERTH, Australia: Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who recently revealed he was gay, received little fanfare Saturday in contrast to ex-Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge whose Perth Glory debut ended with a 1-1 draw in Australia’s A-League.

In front of a sold out HBF Park in Perth, the hostile local fans were nondescript towards Cavallo as the Glory clawed back to share the spoils with their prized recruit getting a brief run in his much-hyped debut.

Sturridge, who hadn’t played a professional match in almost 21 months and only emerged from mandatory two-week hotel quarantine 10 days ago, started on the bench and received loud applause every time he was shown on the ground’s big screen. He finally made his much-anticipated appearance in the 85th minute.