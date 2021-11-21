It’s as if we’re playing at home: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman (57 not out) who got the Man of the Match award on Saturday highly praised Bangladesh fans’ support following the T20 series win, saying it looked as if Pakistan were playing in front of a home crowd.

“It was amazing to see this unprecedented support for the Pakistan cricket team,” Fakhar said. “While batting we feel as if we are playing in front of a home crowd. Fans cheer and back us on every good shot and even when we take a wicket. It is amazing for us to see such support from the Bangladesh crowd,” he added.

He attributed Pakistan’s all-round display to the leadership of Babar Azam. “Since Babar took over Pakistan captaincy, he has raised the bar for every member of the team. We have started working even harder, in batting, bowling and fielding. Every member of the squad wants to live up to the standard set by the captain,” he said. “We take every international game very seriously and work hard,” he added.

Fakhar said it was never easy to play fluent cricket on tricky Bangladesh surfaces. “These pitches are totally different to what we have in Pakistan. The ball comes low and slow, hence scoring freely has always been tricky here. When I joined Rizwan at the crease, he told me to go slow and try to establish a partnership,” he said.

The top order batsmen praised the Bangladesh team. “They have got a reasonably strong bowling attack in conditions that suit them. So winning a series here has been a challenge in recent times. They have good spinners backed by a pace bowling attack that suits these surfaces,” he explained.