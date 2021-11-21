Pakistan Women begin World Cup Qualifier campaign today

LAHORE: Buoyed by a comprehensive win over Ireland in the warm-up match, Pakistan enter the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with confidence as they take on Bangladesh at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday (today).

Pakistan, who are drawn in Group B, will then play Thailand, Zimbabwe and USA on November 23, 27 and 29.

The top three teams from the two groups will qualify for the Super 6 stage, from where top three teams will join the five sides – four teams that secured qualification by finishing in top four on the ICC Women’s Championship points table and event hosts New Zealand – for the event proper in March and April next year.

Stressing the importance of starting well, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said, “Our match against Bangladesh is very important as it will set the tone of the tournament for us. As is the format, we will be carrying forward the points that we earn in the group stage, so this match is vital for us.