Gasping for breath

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the degrading quality of Lahore’s air. This is not a healthy environment for anyone. Many respiratory diseases have begun to flare up. Smog irritates the eyes, nose and throat. It may also exacerbate the existing heart and lung problems, which can be fatal. This pollution is caused by thick smoke emitted from big factories and vehicles, and is poisonous to everyone. Factory owners should take responsibility for their actions. The government should take immediate steps to punish culprits. Only environment-friendly changes can help the situation. A clean environment is a basic human right.
Afeera Aftab
Lahore
Pakistan has a number of tourism spots: Ghanadara, Mohenjo Daro, Mughal buildings, shrines of Buddhist, Sikh, and Sufi...
The National Saving Centre, Poonch House, has been renovated only once since 1992. Due to a lack of space, people have...
You can no longer walk on the footpaths of Islamabad. On footpaths between Trail 3 and D-Chowk, there are at least...
This refers to the letter 'No cakewalk’ by Nouraiz Abbaa. The writer has rightly highlighted the serious challenges...
November 19 is celebrated as International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Pakistan was ranked at 153 out of 156...
It was the West that benefited the most from the Industrial Revolution, but it is developing countries that are now at...