Gasping for breath

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the degrading quality of Lahore’s air. This is not a healthy environment for anyone. Many respiratory diseases have begun to flare up. Smog irritates the eyes, nose and throat. It may also exacerbate the existing heart and lung problems, which can be fatal. This pollution is caused by thick smoke emitted from big factories and vehicles, and is poisonous to everyone. Factory owners should take responsibility for their actions. The government should take immediate steps to punish culprits. Only environment-friendly changes can help the situation. A clean environment is a basic human right.

Afeera Aftab

Lahore