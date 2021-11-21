Criminal neglect

The National Saving Centre, Poonch House, has been renovated only once since 1992. Due to a lack of space, people have to wait outside. There is also no token system as found in banks or other such centres across the country. Computer systems being used are outdated.
Moreover, despite a notice that claims that the withholding tax (WHT) on profit less than Rs500,000 is 10 percent for filers, I was made to pay 15 percent WHT. It seems the government is only interested in squeezing money out of small-time savers, retired persons or widows. The Ministry of Finance should look into improving and upgrading saving centres to get more investors, and has little intrest in the operations of these centres anymore because ‘the elite’ have invested their money abroad.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the degrading quality of Lahore’s air. This is not a...
Pakistan has a number of tourism spots: Ghanadara, Mohenjo Daro, Mughal buildings, shrines of Buddhist, Sikh, and Sufi...
You can no longer walk on the footpaths of Islamabad. On footpaths between Trail 3 and D-Chowk, there are at least...
This refers to the letter 'No cakewalk’ by Nouraiz Abbaa. The writer has rightly highlighted the serious challenges...
November 19 is celebrated as International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Pakistan was ranked at 153 out of 156...
It was the West that benefited the most from the Industrial Revolution, but it is developing countries that are now at...