Criminal neglect

The National Saving Centre, Poonch House, has been renovated only once since 1992. Due to a lack of space, people have to wait outside. There is also no token system as found in banks or other such centres across the country. Computer systems being used are outdated.

Moreover, despite a notice that claims that the withholding tax (WHT) on profit less than Rs500,000 is 10 percent for filers, I was made to pay 15 percent WHT. It seems the government is only interested in squeezing money out of small-time savers, retired persons or widows. The Ministry of Finance should look into improving and upgrading saving centres to get more investors, and has little intrest in the operations of these centres anymore because ‘the elite’ have invested their money abroad.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad