In shambles

You can no longer walk on the footpaths of Islamabad. On footpaths between Trail 3 and D-Chowk, there are at least five photo studios with their equipment – lights, cameras, etc – out on the pavement. Sometimes, photographers use the footpath for the ‘photo shoots’ of newlyweds. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk on roads with heavy vehicular traffic. In Sector F7/2, the footpaths are blocked by ‘open-air’ restaurants. In Sectors F7, F8 and F6, residents have raised their driveways.

The government should ban these activities since they are basically against the law. Besides, Capital Development Authority (CDA) health officers should fine open-air restaurants for cooking on dusty roads. People should not be allowed to raise their driveways above the footpath level. All these do not even account for motorcycles driving on footpaths, cars being parked on them, or numerous hawkers with their stalls. One thinks that the Islamabad police should be asked to help the CDA resolve this problem.

M Shaikh

Islamabad