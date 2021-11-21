Copping climate

It was the West that benefited the most from the Industrial Revolution, but it is developing countries that are now at the greatest risk from the resulting climate change. Heat waves, severe floods and seasonal variations are all greatly affecting the Global South. According to the World Bank, Pakistan was responsible for only one percent of the global carbon emissions in 2018, and yet it is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. This will invariably affect the health of the people as well the economy of the country.
The government of Pakistan should act swiftly against the looming climate crisis. First, it should make a committee to further reduce carbon emissions. Second, there should be more awareness campaigns for people. Third, the government should switch to clean energy resources to minimise the production of carbon dioxide. Otherwise great climate disasters lie ahead that will impact the already-crumbling economy of the country.
Habib ur Rehman
Pir Mahal
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the degrading quality of Lahore’s air. This is not a...
Pakistan has a number of tourism spots: Ghanadara, Mohenjo Daro, Mughal buildings, shrines of Buddhist, Sikh, and Sufi...
The National Saving Centre, Poonch House, has been renovated only once since 1992. Due to a lack of space, people have...
You can no longer walk on the footpaths of Islamabad. On footpaths between Trail 3 and D-Chowk, there are at least...
This refers to the letter 'No cakewalk’ by Nouraiz Abbaa. The writer has rightly highlighted the serious challenges...
November 19 is celebrated as International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Pakistan was ranked at 153 out of 156...