Copping climate

It was the West that benefited the most from the Industrial Revolution, but it is developing countries that are now at the greatest risk from the resulting climate change. Heat waves, severe floods and seasonal variations are all greatly affecting the Global South. According to the World Bank, Pakistan was responsible for only one percent of the global carbon emissions in 2018, and yet it is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change. This will invariably affect the health of the people as well the economy of the country.

The government of Pakistan should act swiftly against the looming climate crisis. First, it should make a committee to further reduce carbon emissions. Second, there should be more awareness campaigns for people. Third, the government should switch to clean energy resources to minimise the production of carbon dioxide. Otherwise great climate disasters lie ahead that will impact the already-crumbling economy of the country.

Habib ur Rehman

Pir Mahal