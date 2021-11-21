As if the soaring inflation and depreciating rupee were not enough, the State Bank of Pakistan in all its economic wisdom surprised nearly everyone by hiking policy rates by 150 basis points. Even if there was a dire need to do so, perhaps an increase by no more than 100 basis points could be appropriate as some senior economists have suggested. The new policy rate is 8.75 percent as the SBP thinks the balance of risks has shifted away from growth towards inflation. After the recent legislation for the law governing the SBP, the central bank is now an autonomous body that can make its own decisions without recourse to any permission from the government. It announced its monetary policy earlier than the scheduled date – perhaps in an effort to contain the situation as it is arising in the face of mounting inflation in the country. Inflation is apparently not the only cause of concern, the current account deficit itself is also getting out of hand. Even some senior commentators on Pakistan’s economy have expressed their surprise at this abrupt and sharp hike in policy rate.

The quantum of this increase is likely to have its impact on the economy in the coming months. When inflation in the country is nearly approaching two digits, the policy rate is a tool that the central bank wants to use as a controlling mechanism. But more important than this is to regulate unnecessary movements in currency rates because the national economy – to a great extent --takes its guidance from there. Since the beginning of this fiscal year in July, there has been a notable increase in risks related to inflation and the balance of payments while the SBP seems to be unable to contain these risks. The most important factor behind all this is the current account deficit that has been much larger than the government or the SBP anticipated. It is true that rising oil and commodity prices, coupled with buoyant domestic demand, have a lot to do with this situation but the falling rupee has been unable to adjust to these external pressures, and the burden ultimately comes down to the citizens of Pakistan. The country is already reeling under Covid-induced disruptions to supply chains and higher energy prices.

With rising imports and the high price the economy is paying for them, the consumer price index is touching new heights. Unless the government is able to contain the sensitive price indicator and core inflation in the country, just increasing the policy rate is not going to help the consumers. What the SBP needs now – as suggested by some people-friendly economists – is a normalisation in monetary policy to counter inflationary pressures. Unless our economic and financial managers are able to preserve growth with stability, policy rate fluctuations will only play a marginal role. Contrary to the claims that both the SBP and the government have been making, hardly any major economic recovery appears to be in sight that could alleviate people’s financial strain. Increasing automobile sales are not appropriate to substantiate such claims. The only good news on the horizon is a better level of production in crops, but the government can hardly claim credit for it. Pakistan needs a quick normalisation of macroeconomic policies that could help some growth in industrial activity that is likely to suffer because of the impending gas crisis.