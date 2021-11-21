‘Seizure’ of radioactive material: Pakistan rubbishes Indian media propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday rubbished Indian media reports claiming seizure of possible radioactive material by Indian port authorities from shipping containers of a commercial vessel loaded from the Karachi Port.

Responding to questions, the FO spokesperson said: “We have noted the reports in the Indian media about seizure of possible radioactive material' by Indian port authorities at the Mundra Port from containers loaded on a Shanghai-bound commercial vessel from the Karachi Port.” He said the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant authorities had informed that these were empty containers being returned to China, which were earlier used for transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants.

He said both K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants and fuel used in these plants are under IAEA safeguards. The containers were empty and the cargo was correctly declared as non-hazardous in the shipping documents.

The reporting by the Indian media about the "seizure of possible radioactive material" is incorrect and a usual ploy of the Indian media to malign Pakistan and mislead the international community, he said and added the fake reporting by the Indian media is indicative of a mala fide intent to twist procedural customs issues to bring into disrepute IAEA-safeguarded nuclear power programme.