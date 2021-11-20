Money laundering probe: Court exempts Shehbaz from personal appearance

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday again granted one-time exemption to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against him and other family members.

As the hearing commenced, Shehbaz’ counsel moved an application seeking exemption for his client being busy in the National Assembly session. The court, while accepting the plea, adjourned the hearing by November 26. Previously, Shehbaz had been granted exemption for the same reason.

In the reference against Shehbaz family, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million that the family had failed to justify.

The NAB alleged that accused Shehbaz in connivance with his co-accused family members, ‘benamidars’, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The NAB had nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shehbaz has already been declared a proclaimed offender in this case.