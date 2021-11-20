PRCS provides 16 oxygen concentrators to government hospitals

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) handed over 16 life-saving oxygen concentrators to government hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday, thereby contributing to efforts for treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq handed over four life-saving oxygen concentrators each to representatives of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) aka Polyclinic, Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) during a simple ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters. PRCS Vice Chairman Asif Bajwa, Secretary General, officers and volunteers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar said, PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards the national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergised response. “In addition to the distribution of oxygen concentrators, PRCS had provided masks, sanitisers, personal protection equipment and hygiene kits to health facilities across Pakistan during the pandemic. We also mobilized our trained volunteers for distribution of ration among the poor and deserving,” he remarked.

Abrar said, PRCS has expanded its recently launched campaign for door-to-door and mobile vaccination against Covid-19 in order to contain the spread of pandemic. The door-to-door vaccination drive is in full swing in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory and in different districts across the country. He said, it is a great honour for PRCS that the RCCH was designated by the government as a Mass Vaccination Centre for Covid-19 where more than 450,000 people have been vaccinated so far.