Video-link meeting: Gardezi, Fakhr Imam review agriculture goals

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi attended a high-level video-link meeting in which Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam reviewed wheat crop sowing position and targets of all the provinces achieved till date.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that Punjab province has so far achieved more than 50% of the overall wheat sowing target. In addition, 20,000 students of agricultural universities are also providing guidelines along with Extension Wing staff to farmers in the field about the latest production technology for achieving wheat sowing and production targets.

So far as divisional targets of wheat sowing in Punjab are concerned Rawalpindi 88 per cent, Bahawalpur 59 per cent, Gujranwala 55 per cent, DG Khan 46 per cent, Multan 45 per cent, Lahore 42 per cent and Sahiwal 40 per cent have been achieved.

He said that out of total Urea production, Punjab has allotted a quota of 70 per cent. Supply of Urea to Punjab should be maintained as per quota, he added. Minister for Agriculture, Punjab said that this year 1 million bags of approved varieties of wheat are being provided at a subsidy of Rs. 1200 per bag and a total of 10 million acres of approved varieties of wheat are being sown.

He further said that the National Program for Increasing Wheat Production per acre with an amount of Rs. 12.54b is being implemented and more than Rs. 1b worth of modern agricultural machinery and other agricultural inputs are also being provided on subsidy to farmers for 2021-22.

Minister emphasized ensuring track and traceability data of approved varieties of seed in collaboration with Federal Seed Certification Department and Provincial Inspection Wing. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam said that the Federal Government was taking steps to ensure supply to the provinces as per the quota of agricultural interventions. Action is being taken against the elements involved in black-marketing of fertilizers. It was briefed to the meeting that Sindh has completed 41 per cent of its wheat sowing target, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 40 per cent and Baluchistan 39 per cent.