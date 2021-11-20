Judicial building inaugurated in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The district and sessions judge inaugurated the newly-built judicial building in Lower Kohistan on Friday. District and Sessions Judge, Lower Kohistan, Aqeel Aajiz inaugurated the judicial building where his and their courts would be made functional. “There was a shortage of space at the existing court buildings and open space but with the opening of these new buildings this issue is settled and litigants and visitors could find wide space and services,” he went on to add. He added that the subordinate judiciary could now perform in a better environment. Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and Senior Civil Judge, Kolai-Palas, Islamuddin were also present on the occasion.
