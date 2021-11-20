Buzdar inquires after Ch Shujaat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the Doctors Hospital to inquire after PMLQ President Ch Shujaat Hussain. The chief minister also met Ch Shafey Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain, sons of Ch Shujaat Hussain, and asked them about the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for the early recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed well wishes for him. He termed Ch Shujat Hussain a senior politician who always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty in Pakistan. Principal Secretary to CM Maulana Mufti Ahmed, Sheikh Umer and Atif Sharif were present on the occasion.