Buzdar inquires after Ch Shujaat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the Doctors Hospital to inquire after PMLQ President Ch Shujaat Hussain. The chief minister also met Ch Shafey Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain, sons of Ch Shujaat Hussain, and asked them about the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain. He prayed for the early recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed well wishes for him. He termed Ch Shujat Hussain a senior politician who always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty in Pakistan. Principal Secretary to CM Maulana Mufti Ahmed, Sheikh Umer and Atif Sharif were present on the occasion.
KARACHI: A delegation of Engro Fertilizers Limited was called by the South Korean Embassy to discuss the opportunity...
LAHORE: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said parliament has played a proactive role in building a strong...
ISLAMABAD: Chemical castration can be used as punishment for serial rapists under an anti-rape law that has been...
KARACHI: The first death anniversary of legendary poet and literati Azmat Bilgrami will be observed on Friday at the...
LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Railways officials and technical staff on Friday visited Khyber district to assess the revival of...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday again granted one-time exemption to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from...