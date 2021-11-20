ISS inks MoU on research collaboration with Turkish organisation

Islamabad: Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) represented by its Director-General Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, Turkey (SETA) represented by its General Coordinator Burhanettin Duran signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU aims at increasing cooperation between the two organisations and establishing and promoting regular relationships in academic and research fields in an institutionalised framework. Amina Khan, Director, ISS, moderated the ceremony. Chaudhry welcomed the signing of this MoU as a constructive and useful collaboration between ISS and SETA. He hoped that this association would produce quality research and dialogue for mutual benefit. Duran expressed his gratitude and briefly outlined the workings of SETA. He too voiced his optimism about future collaboration with ISS in joint research. He said that the entire team at SETA looks forward to a fruitful partnership with ISSI.

Ms. Amina speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for shared research and discourse on issues of regional and international importance affecting Pakistan and Turkey. She hoped that the collaboration between ISSI and SETA would further enhance ties between Pakistan and Turkey in a concrete manner, translating into a productive partnership, which is mutually beneficial.