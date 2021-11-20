Recalling police officials Centre trying to spoil governance, peace in Sindh, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the federal government is attempting to spoil governance and peace in Sindh by recalling, high-ranking police officials of DIG-level, who are supposed to maintain law and order in the province, without consulting the Chief Minister.

Talking to media persons here at the Sindh Assembly on Friday, the Sindh Information Minister lamented that senior police officials were being posted out of the province at the behest of the Opposition legislators in the Sindh Assembly without taking the chief minister into confidence.

He said that rules bound the prime minister or his representatives to consult the CM or his representatives, before ordering the transfer of the senior bureaucratic and police officials out of the province. The Information Minister said that the Sindh government needed the services of up to 22 senior police officials to maintain law and order in the province but 12 were recalled by the centre.

He said seven DIGs were recalled recently while five were transferred out of the province a few weeks earlier. He said the Sindh government required services of 48 more officials from the centre to ensure better governance and administration in the province. Ghani lamented that the centre was taking these ill-advised decisions at the behest of certain incompetent Opposition MPAs.

Ghani said the centre couldn’t interfere in the affairs of the province in the dictatorial manner as the provincial government had also come into power with votes and generates valuable revenue for the federation.

Criticising the joint parliamentary session, the Sindh information minister said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance and Muttahida Quami Movement bulldozed dozens of bill including Sindh's the controversial census and by doing that usurped the rights of the people of Sindh. He said the PTI and its allies also voted to grant an NRO to the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Ghani deplored that natural gas would only be available to the household consumers thrice a day during peak winters, owing to ill-planning by the incompetent rulers. He also expressed serious concern that basic necessities of life including wheat flour, sugar, electricity, natural gas, and medicines, have gone out of the reach of the general public due to massive inflation.

To a question, Sindh Information Minister told media persons that police had lodged criminal cases for the murder of Nazim Jokhio and Fahmida Siyal in line with the desire of the complainants. He said that the PPP government would never side with anyone committing any wrongful act even if he belongs to the party.