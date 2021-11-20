Jang Economic Session: Reforms sought for peaceful political environment in country

LAHORE: The current political tension in the country is in fact a power struggle which is escalating and causing many social problems, including instability and intolerance in the society while higher inflation has made the people suffer from various mental and social problems whereas comprehensive reforms are required for peaceful political environment in the country.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on “How to establish peaceful political environment”. The panellists were Samina Paganwala, Falahat Imran, Hussain Ahmed Sherazi and Munir Ahmed Khan while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Samina Paganwala said political stability was impossible without economic and social stability. The problems of the country could be resolved by dialogues and discussions while the present government came with slogan of change did not provide relief to the general public. She believed that situation would further worsen if social justice was not ensured.

Falahat Imran said the media could play important role in reducing the political instability in the country and being the fourth pillar of the state it should focus on social reforms. The media should play an active role as intolerance and violence in the society is increasing due to various reasons while destroying the young generation in particular. She believed that the party elections and student unions were also important for political training and educating tolerance among all levels of society as the Islam also teaches peace and tolerance.

Hussain Ahmed Sherazi said that unfortunately the most of politicians join politics for gaining power and authority and not for public service. He suggested for abolishing all type of discretionary powers in the political system to make the society peaceful.

In addition, comprehensive reforms are also needed in other administrative institutions, including merit. Democracy is the name of people's government whose primary responsibility is to serve the people but the growing tradition of intolerance and political turmoil in Pakistan’s political system is detrimental to society, he observed. He said that honest person could contest elections in the existing system so there was a need to change the course of national politics.

Munir Ahmed Khan said all stakeholders of the society, including politicians, intellectuals and the media play their role in ending intolerance and improving the peaceful atmosphere in the country.

The government come to power with public votes should be given opportunity to complete its tenure and the right to rule be recognised, while the government need to tolerate the opposition and to refrain from prosecuting them in a peaceful political environment.

He said that consensus should be established on Kashmir, Pakistan-China friendship, election reform and accountability and other national interest issues. This will end disappointment in the society and country will progress.