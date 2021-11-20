Public debt up by Rs14.9tr from 2018 to 2021, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: The minister for Finance and Revenue on Friday informed the National Assembly that the total public debt increased by Rs 14.9 trillion from July 2018 to June 2021.

In a written reply to a question, the house was informed that the exchange rate depreciation added around Rs 2.9 trillion (20 per cent of the increase) in public debt while the government paid Rs 7.5 trillion against interest servicing which is 50 per cent of the increase in the total public debt.

The government borrowed Rs 3.4 trillion (23 per cent of the increase) to finance primary deficit. The impact of economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in higher than estimated primary deficits.

The house was informed that Rs 1.0 trillion (7 per cent of the increase) was on account of increased cash balances of the government to meet emergency requirements. The house was further informed that the total amount committed by foreign countries and organizations for the Covid-19 response is $4,250.8 million out of which $3,632.7 million have been disbursed (as of November 10, 2021).

The National Assembly was informed that the Cabinet Division constituted an inquiry commission on debt in June 2019 and it is yet to submit its inquiry report.

The National Assembly on Friday passed a motion allowing the use of chamber of the lower house for the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. Pakistan will host the extraordinary session of the OIC foreign ministers to make an appeal to the Muslim countries to extend their assistance to Afghan people to avert a humanitarian collapse in the war-torn country. The 38th session of the National Assembly was prorogued amid lack of quorum within five minutes of its start on Friday.