NAB Amendment Bill 2021: It’s not legislation but terrible joke, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decried the "use of namaz time" by the government for the passage of the National Accountability Amendment Bill 2021.

"This is not legislation, it is a terrible joke played with Parliament, Constitution and the people," he said. In a statement on Twitter shared by PMLN, Shehbaz was quoted as saying: "Approval of NAB supplementary bill after bulldozing legislation in the joint sitting of Parliament is open malice."

The opposition leader said that the government, "like thieves made use of namaz time and passed the NAB supplementary bill via rigging". "Even namaz time was not spared for rigging. Is this the democracy and transparency [you claim to uphold]?" he asked.

"Getting the NAB bill approved by introducing a supplementary agenda is a fascist move by a fascist government," he added. Shehbaz said that the government's "dictatorial traditions have turned Parliament into an arena, which is regrettable and reprehensible".