Mother, wife of Nazim Jokhio pledge to pursue his murder case

SUKKUR: The mother and wife of slain Nazim Jokhio have pledged to pursue his murder case, saying that the complainant Afzal Jokhio, brother of the deceased, was forced by the accused and his son to record 164 Statement in their favour.

Report said both women said they would not pardon Abdul Karim Jokhio, claiming that he was involved in killing Nazim, adding that if the complainant could not resist, then they would take up the case and would pursue till justice would be done. They said they will fight against the status quo and feudalism that exploiting the poor, requesting the chief justice of Sindh High Court to take suo motu against the incident.

The mother, Jamila Jokhio, said his son Afzal, had compromised with the murderers. They claimed the MNA had conveyed a message that he would come with a delegation, including the girls and others for seeking pardon, but we had refused to meet anyone or to pardon the murderer of Nazim.