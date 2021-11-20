A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: The Monetary Policy Committee's decision to hike the interest rate by 150 basis points, jacking it up from 7.25 percent to 8.5 percent, will have serious implications on debt servicing in the range of Rs270 billion to Rs300 billion per annum.

"This rate hike is completely in line with the IMF demands," said one top independent economist while talking to The News here on Friday.

With looming gas shortages and tightening of monetary policy, the possibility of achieving the GDP growth rate target of 5 percent will now become just a dream because the economic slowdown is on the cards for all practical purposes. The PMLN had not hiked more than 50 basis points during its five-year rule but the PTI government has again started implementing the second phase of IMF program under which tightening of monetary and fiscal policies will become order of the day.

The cost of borrowing for both the government as well as for the private sector will become more expensive. At a time when the government is desperate to get financing from the banking sector to bridge the gap of its yawning budget, the crowding out of private sector will further shrink the private sector investment. Instead of curtailing the CPI-based inflation, the increased policy rate of 150 basis points will also result in increased inflationary pressures on account of hiking CPI based by at least 1.5 to 2 percent because when the cost of borrowing of manufacturers will increase, they will also hike prices of their products.

The government had sought a real GDP growth rate of 4.8 percent with the approval of the parliament on the eve of the last budget but after this decision for increasing the policy rate, there was no possibility for achieving the GDP growth rate nearing of 5 percent for the current fiscal year 2021-22 ending on June 30, 2022.

Official sources said that the State Bank of Pakistan decreased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for banks last week due to which the liquidity of banks shrank by Rs170 to Rs200 billion.

With the SPI standing at 18 percent on weekly basis, the CPI-based inflation is expected to go into double digits from December 2021, so the real interest rate will become negative. As such, further hiking of interest rate cannot be ruled out when the SBP has already announced increased numbers for unveiling its monetary policy.

Secondly, the current account deficit surged by $1.6 billion in October 2021 and at the existing pace, it might touch $15 billion mark. In terms of Current Account Deficit (CAD) to GDP ratio, Pakistan was heading towards the same situation where it stood in 2018 when the overall CAD had touched $18 billion. The overall size of the country’s GDP had shrunk in totality, so the situation in terms of GDP had become vulnerable to similar extent.

When contacted, renowned economist Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan on Friday night said that there was no economic justification to hike the policy rate and it would hike the debt servicing bill of the federal government to the tune of Rs300 billion on per annum basis provided there would be no further increase in policy rate. He said that one should forget to achieve the GDP growth rate target of 5 percent for the current fiscal year as economic slowdown and rise in inflation would become real jeopardy for the people of Pakistan. He said that the hike in policy rate would further fuel CPI based inflation in months ahead.