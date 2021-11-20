Saim’s century guides Sindh to seven-wicket win

LAHORE: Balochistan, Central Punjab and Sindh recorded victories in the first round of the Cricket Associations Challenge that began on Friday at three cities of Punjab.

At Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Sindh’s Saim scored a century to lead his side to a seven-wicket win over Southern Punjab.

After being put into bat, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 199 in the 43rd over. Opening batter Mukhtar Ahmed top-scored with a 76-ball 40, hitting four fours. Sharoon Siraj and Umar Khan scored 36 runs each.

For Sindh, Asif Mehmood and Danish Aziz picked three wickets apiece.

Sindh chased down the target in the 28th over for the loss of three wickets. Saim’s 100 came off 79 balls, which included 13 fours and two sixes. Mohammad Taha returned undefeated on a 61-ball 65, which included nine fours. The pair added 139 runs for the second wicket.

Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Umair bagged two wickets for 32.

At Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad, Balochistan beat Northern by 22 runs. After being put into bat, Balochistan scored 252 for nine in 45 overs. Captain Ali Waqas top-scored with a 85-ball 73, smashing six fours and two sixes. He knitted 108 runs for the second wicket with Aqib Junaid (32, 63b, three fours). Zainullah struck three sixes during his knock of 39 off 30 balls.

Northern’s Salman Irshad took two wickets for 55.

In reply, Zaid Alam’s hundred went in vain as Northern were bowled out for 230 in the 45th over. Opening batter Zaid top-scored with a 108-ball 109, hitting eight fours and six sixes. Taimoor Sultan contributed 39 off 33, hitting six fours and one six.

For Balochistan, Saleem Mal grabbed four wickets for 37, while Mohammad Ibrahim Snr and Mohammad Shahid picked two wickets apiece.

At LCCA Ground in Lahore, half centuries from Abdul Samad and Rizwan Hussain guided Central Punjab to a 75-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Central Punjab scored 290 for seven after being put into bat. Rizwan top-scored with 90-ball 87, laced with five fours and two sixes. Opening batter Samad contributed a quick-fire 55 off 49 balls, which included six fours and one six. Samad’s opening partner Gauhar Hafeez scored 44 off 54, laced with four fours and one six. The opening pair scored 92 together.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamer Azmat picked three wickets for 30 from six overs, while Sarwar Afridi bagged two wickets for 53.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 215 in the 40th over. Fazal-ur-Rehman top-scored with 70 off 79 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Aamer scored 43-ball 47, hitting one four and four sixes.

For Central Punjab, Fahad Munir, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faizan and Sohaibullah picked two wickets each.