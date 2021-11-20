Russian pair annexes girls’ doubles crown

ISLAMABAD: Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) and Taylor Goetz (USA) Olga outplayed Russian pair of Sorochkina and Ekaterina Suvorova 6-1, 6-2 to win the girls’ doubles title in the ITF Pakistan ITA-Midcourt International Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex Friday.

Abhilasha and Taylor Goetz proved too strong for the Russian as the pair faced no real resistance in winning the doubles title, clinching both sets easily.

In boys doubles finals, Amir Asylkozhaev (Russia) Dmitry Bessonov (Russia) beat Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) and Aki Zuben Rawat (Nepal) 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 to win the title.

The hard-fought boys’ doubles final went down to the wire with the Russian pair managing to hold on to their nerves to win the title in a super tie break following 1-1. The Russian pair lost the opening set before coming back strongly to win the second and also the third on a super tie break. Both boys and girls’ singles finals will be played today (Saturday).