Pak juniors leave for India, foreign coach may join informally

KARACHI: Pakistan team departed from Lahore on Friday for India to participate in the Junior World Cup 2021, scheduled from November 25 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, India.

It is likely that famous Holland coach Siegfried Gottileb Aikman will join Pakistan in India in an informal arrangement to guide the team, 'The News' learnt on Friday.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been talking to him for coaching of Pakistan team. Informed sources said that talks are in the final stage for him to coach both senior and junior teams.

He has guided Japan to successes in the last couple of years, including winning in the Asian Games.

Sources said that if hired he would coach Pakistan seniors formally in Bangladesh during Asian Hockey Championship next month.

The details of his assignment and the terms and conditions could not be ascertained, but it was confirmed by the officials that he was being hired for the coaching of both senior and junior teams according to the requirement of modern-day hockey.

The PHF president and its secretary have advised Pakistan players to play their own attacking game without any pressure and thinking about winning or losing.

Pakistan team is participating in Junior World Cup after a gap of eight years as they did not take part in the 2016 edition.

Pakistan will play two practice matches before the World Cup, one against Canada and one against Chili.

The Green-shirts, who are in pool D, will play against Germany on November 24, Egypt on 27, and Argentina on 28. To reach the quarter-finals, Pakistan will have to win two matches.