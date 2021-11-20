Shiffrin tackles Levi slaloms with new fire in her belly: coach

PARIS: US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin makes her return to the snow in the Finnish resort of Levi this weekend with new fire in her belly, according to her coach.

The three-time former World Cup overall winner opened up her season by dominating the giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

It was a dazzling 70th World Cup win for Shiffrin, who said at the time, however, that she felt rusty and then sat out Lech with an ongoing back problem.

After a couple of tough years, including the death of her father in an accident, Shiffrin will race two slalom races in Levi -- her favourite discipline.

“Things that have occurred in her life have definitely changed her,” coach Mike Day told AFP.

“The tragedy of losing her father will affect her for ever. But Soelden showed some fire we haven’t seen since Bansko right before the tragedy.”

- Head in the clouds -

Day explained Shiffrin had struggled to concentrate last season, when there was “a lot of time in the cloud”, saying she had turned to non-ski specific coaches to help her mentally.

Shiffrin finished fourth in last season’s overall standings, with a tally of three victories as she focused purely on technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

“She was struggling with simple things that were so easy for her in the past, like memorising courses,” said Day, into his sixth season as Shiffrin’s coach.