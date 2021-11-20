Momota powers into Bali semi-finals

LAHORE: Balochistan, Central Punjab and Sindh recorded victories in the first round of the Cricket Associations...
LAHORE: Army with 98 points were leading the table on the opening day of the National Swimming Championship at...
ISLAMABAD: Abhilasha Bista and Taylor Goetz Olga outplayed Russian pair of Sorochkina and Ekaterina Suvorova 6-1,...
RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Whites chased down the winning target, notching up the required 23 on the fourth day...
KARACHI: Pakistan team departed from Lahore on Friday for India to participate in the Junior World Cup 2021, scheduled...
PARIS: US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin makes her return to the snow in the Finnish resort of Levi this weekend with new...