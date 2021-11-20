Ahsan moves into quarters of Guatemala Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ashan Ayaz moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 1st Guatemala Open Squash in Guatemala on Friday.

Ahsan stunned eighth seed Miled Zarazúa from Mexico 11-4, 11-1, 11-7 in 20 minutes in the second round.

He will face top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico in the quarters.