India seal T20 series win over New Zealand

RANCHI, India: India cruised to a second straight victory over World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Friday, giving new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20 captain Rohit Sharma their first series win.
Set 154 in front of a packed crowd in Ranchi, India crossed the line in the 18th over having lost only three wickets, avenging their eight-wicket hammering by the Black Caps in the World Cup.
India got off to a slower start than New Zealand, making 45 in the power play compared to the visitors´ 64.
But KL Rahul and Rohit, who took over as T20 captain from Virat Kohli after the World Cup, turned up the volume after the 10th over off some lacklustre bowling from Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult.
Rahul, who moved to his half-century in style with a low-trajectory six off Adam Milne, departed for 65 off 49 balls to a Glenn Philipps catch off the bowling of stand-in captain Tim Southee.
Rohit was dropped by Boult in the 10th over and went on to secure his 25th T20I half-century before handing a dolly catch to Martin Guptill to give Southee his second.
Suryakumar Yadav then chopped on for 1 to make it three wickets for Southee before Rishabh Pant finished the job with two successive sixes off Jimmy Neesham.
Score Board
India won toss
New Zealand
Martin Guptill c ÜPant b Chahar 31
Daryl Mitchell c Yadav b HV Patel 31
Mark Chapman c Rahul b AR Patel 21 Phillips c sub (RD Gaikwad) b HV Patel 34
Tim Seifert c Kumar b Ashwin 13
James Neesham c ÜPant b Kumar 3
Mitchell Santner not out 8
Adam Milne not out 5
Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 4) 7
TOTAL (6 wickets, 20 overs) 153
Did not bat: Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Fall: 1-48 (Martin Guptill, 4.2 ov), 2-79 (Mark Chapman, 8.5 ov), 3-90 (Daryl Mitchell, 11.2 ov), 4-125 (Tim Seifert, 15.1 ov), 5-137 (Glenn Phillips, 16.3 ov), 6-140 (James Neesham, 17.6 ov)
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-39-1, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Axar Patel 4-0-26-1, R Ashwin 4-0-19-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-25-2
India
KL Rahul c Phillips b Southee 65
Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Southee 55
Venkatesh Iyer not out 12
Suryakumar Yadav b Southee 1
Rishabh Pant not out 12
Extras (lb 6, w 4) 10
TOTAL (17.2 Ov, 3 wickets) 155
Did not bat: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel
Fall: 1-117 (KL Rahul, 13.2 ov), 2-135 (Rohit Sharma, 15.3 ov), 3-137 (Suryakumar Yadav, 15.6 ov)
Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-16-3, Trent Boult 4-0-36-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-33-0, Adam Milne 3-0-39-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-13-0, James Neesham 0.2-0-12-0
Result: India won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: H Patel (IND)
Umpires: Anil Chaudhary and Jayaram Manangopal (IND)
