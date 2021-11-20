Hasan glad to be back in form

ISLAMABAD: Man-of-the-match Hasan Ali, who returned with the figures of 3-22 in Pakistan’s hard-fought four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the series opener in Dhaka, dedicated his award to fans who supported him during his tough World Cup outing.

In a post-match interview, Hasan admitted that his performance was not up to the mark in the World Cup.

“I admit here that fans were expecting top performance from me in the World Cup T20. Despite my efforts, I failed to put up a decent show. Sometimes in cricket, you cannot showcase your best efforts. I was a bit struggling with no balls and that was the reason I conceded too many runs and even was not taking wickets.”

The pacer said he tried hard to recapture his form prior to the start of the Bangladesh tour.

“I am getting along well here as my hard work has paid off. I am happy that I have contributed to the team’s success and returned with the Man of the Match award. I dedicate this award to the fans who stayed behind me during tough times.”

He admitted that beating Bangladesh was never an easy task for visitors.

“A few months back, Bangladesh defeated Australia 4-1 and even New Zealand 3-2 at home in T20 format. So they always prove tough customers at home. Here again, they put up a better show only to see Pakistan winning at the end.”

Hasan added that healthy competition always proves beneficial for the team.

“In each match in recent times we have got a different Man of the Match. So performance is coming from everywhere as there is healthy competition. It is good for the team, ultimately playing role in victories.”