Northern set 293-run target for Balochistan

LAHORE: Balochistan were eight for one at the end of third day’s play in pursuit of 293 in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Friday.

Their captain Imran Butt (0) was bowled by Kashif Ali when Balochistan began their second innings. Azeem Ghumman and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai were at the crease having scored four and three, respectively, at stumps.

Northern made 259 for six in 76.4 overs before declaring the innings after Muhammad Huraira and Abdul Faseeh made 65 and 94, respectively, adding 148. With 73-ball 42, Umar Amin was the next best run-getter. He was bowled by Taj Wali, who also sent Huraira, Aamir Jamal, Mubasir Khan and Mehran Mumtaz back to record his 17th first-class five-wicket haul.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Sindh collected four batting points, while Southern Punjab added three points to their tally as the former declared their first innings at 350 for nine in 85 overs after taking a lead of 40.

Saad Khan, resuming the day on 54, fell 10 runs short of a century when he was dismissed by Ali Usman, who finished with four for 75. Saad added 104 runs with captain Asad Shafiq, who made 48 off 98 before he was run out.

Southern Punjab lost opener Zain Abbas to Mir Hamza. They were 12 for one in their second innings with Tayyab Tahir and Umar Siddiq at the crease.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, captain Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten century gave Central Punjab a 267-run lead over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali made 102 off 179 balls, smashing 14 fours as Central Punjab finished the day on 209 for six.