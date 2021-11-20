Nouman takes solid lead in National Amateurs

KARACHI: Lahore’s Nouman Ilyas took a comprehensive five-shot lead after the second round of National Amateurs Golf Championship of Pakistan at the Peshawar Golf Club on Friday.

The talented Nouman fired an impressive round of 71 in the opening round on Thursday and then carded yet another superb round of 71 on Friday to catapult himself into a strong position at the halfway mark of the country’s most prestigious golf championship.

While Nouman was leading in the men’s amateurs’ category, in the hotly-contested Inter-Association Team Match, Sindh Golf Association (SGA) overcame chief rivals Punjab Golf Association (PGA) by four strokes to successfully defend the coveted trophy.

Sindh’s young team comprising defending national amateur champion Omar Khalid, Yashal Shah, Saim Shazli and Hamza Shikoh Khan played steady rounds in the 36-hole team event to defeat PGA by four strokes.

Omar (76), Yashal (76), Saim (77) and Hamza (78) gave Sindh, who were leading by seven strokes at the end of the opening round, an aggregate of 229 in the second round. Their total aggregate over two days was 429 (+17). Punjab were runners-up with Qasim Ali Khan (73), M Umer Khokhar (75), Salman Jahangir (78) and Ralfay Raja (80) finishing with a grand total of 453. Hosts KPK Golf Association finished third followed by Federal Golf Association.

Meanwhile, in the amateurs’ category, Nouman is followed by another Lahore golfer, Muhammad Shoaib in second place. Shoaib carded 78 after his stunning 69 in the opening round. In third place is Salman Jahangir followed by Saim Shazli and Omar Khalid.

In the ladies category, Humna Amjad carded an impressive round of 74 to take a two shot lead after the first round. In second place was Parkha Ijaz who scored 76. Her sister, Rimsha Ijaz, the defending champion, was in third place at 77. She is followed by Abiha Syed (81), Anya Farooq (82), Suneyah Usama (82) and Daniah Syed (83).

In the senior amateurs’ category, Lahore’s Col Waqar Ahmed was at the top of the leaderboard after carding 75. He has a two shot lead over second placed Tariq Mehmood (77). In third place was Amer Mir (80) followed by Col Asif Mehdi, Zakir Hussain, Haji Ishaq, Col Masood Malik and Brig Nasrullah Warraich at 81. In the Inter Association Team Match for senior amateurs, Punjab were leading by ten strokes with an aggregate of 242. KPK were in second place at 252 followed by Federal at 258.