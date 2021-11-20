Outgoing CS praised for services

PESHAWAR: Senior civil servants on Friday paid kudos to the outgoing chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz for his services during his two-year tenure.

“It was a coincidence that corona hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2020 during which Dr Kazim Niaz took charge of his office, but he worked day and night during the pandemic and managed to control its impact on the province,” Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah recalled during the farewell hosted by the administration department on behalf of civil servants in the honour of Dr Kazim Niaz.

He said it was a hectic time as they would start their day from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting on how to overcome the crisis.

“No doubt it was a difficult time for us but the way you handled the polio crisis and then the corona pandemic, we learnt a lot from your professional skills as you always supported your team. It was because of your professional approach that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ahead of other provinces in terms of implementation of standard operating procedures and other guidelines,” the additional chief secretary explained.

Shahab Ali Shah said he can’t forget when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar for a briefing. Assad Umar informed the prime minister that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ahead of all other provinces in the implementation of SOPs and Covid-19 case management and the prime minister then remarked that he doesn’t expect KP in the second position.

“Once there was an interactive session of the prime minister with MNAs and MPAs in which you were not present as you were supposed to receive the prime minister in another event in Nowshera. Someone complained about the bureaucracy and the prime minister told them that you had the best chief secretary among all the provinces,” he recollected.

He said they all were proud of him as during his tenure they learnt from his rich experience.

Praising Dr Kazim Niaz’s efforts in vaccination, Shahab Ali Shah said the way he pursued it by involving the deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries yielded results.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 93 wild polio cases when Dr Kazim Niaz was appointed chief secretary in 2020 and he took a personal interest in its eradication and the very next year polio cases were reduced to 22.

And now when he left KP, the province hadn’t had any polio cases since July 2020.

He said another positive development of Dr Kazim’s tenure was his open-door policy, saying his doors were always open to secretaries and the secretariat employees.

“We must appreciate your approach of sitting with junior officers, discussing the issue and finding an amicable solution. It added to our understanding and capabilities,” he said.

The ACS said being a chief secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz had always protected his juniors, “and we feel that you went beyond the way to protect some of them.”

Shahab Ali Shah said another important feature of his tenure was his habit of going into the details and he himself learnt from it, “as you never forwarded a file without thoroughly studying.” He said Dr Kazim Niaz had better skills and knowledge of utilising the available resources in the best possible way.

The additional chief secretary said during his tenure their relationship with other organisations particularly with the police and military were strengthened.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz thanked the officers for their cooperation with him, saying he was lucky to have a team of dedicated people.

He said his prime objective was keeping public and public service at the centre stage.

“I must have annoyed some of you but there was nothing personal as I never meant to insult someone, our aim was always to improve public service standards,” Dr Kazim said.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had great potential and they need to realise these potentials.

“Our society, our province and people are very resilient. There is a lot of untapped potential and we need to do much more work as this province has seen the worst and it deserves much better than it is getting at the moment,” he said.