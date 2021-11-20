Judicial building inaugurated in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The district and sessions judge inaugurated the newly-built judicial building in Lower Kohistan on Friday.
District and Sessions Judge, Lower Kohistan, Aqeel Aajiz inaugurated the judicial building where his and their courts would be made functional.
“There was a shortage of space at the existing court buildings and open space but with the opening of these new buildings this issue is settled and litigants and visitors could find wide space and services,” he went on to add. He added that the subordinate judiciary could now perform in a better environment.
PESHAWAR: Senior civil servants on Friday paid kudos to the outgoing chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim...
PESHAWAR: Workers Welfare Board Employees Association has demanded the government to solve the problems of the...
MARDAN: The police busted a gang of car-lifters and recovered three cars and eight motorbikes while another gang of...
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that...
MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam has directed the administration of the University of...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission arranged a seminar here on Friday to mark...