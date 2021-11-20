Workers Welfare Board employees demand solution to problems

PESHAWAR: Workers Welfare Board Employees Association has demanded the government to solve the problems of the employees.

Speaking at a press conference, the association president Younas Marwat and general secretary Aminullah Farooqi said that the chief secretary had constituted a committee that had issued eight directives, including audit of the Worker Welfare Board, making new rules for the board, appointment of competent officials in the legal section, audit of the legal cell, solving the problems of the workers, and action against corrupt officials in the board.

They said that the secretary labour had constituted a review committee, appellate committee and rationalisation committee and had cleared 2,251 board employees and 446 technical education employees. They said the rationalisation process was challenged in the Peshawar High Court and the court issued a verdict in favour of the employees. The Supreme Court also upheld the PHC decision.

The labour department had filed a review petition in the SC against the decision and had also issued provisional regularisation orders. They said that now the labour department on the basis of the Raheel Ali Gohar case was changing the status of the regular employees to contract employment to pave the way for their dismissal.

They said the committees constituted by advocate general included those persons who had been charge-sheeted and were facing NAB cases. They alleged that the advocate general was influencing the affairs of the board on the directives of the provincial government.

They said that incumbent director education in connivance with the legal cell of the WWB had issued his orders from the office of secretary labour on the pretext that the PHC had issued the orders for his appointment, which was incorrect.