KP govt steps for children welfare enumerated

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department) arranged a seminar here on Friday to mark Universal Children’s Day. The Group Development Pakistan Peshawar joined hands with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the purpose.

The government officials, representatives of civil society, lawyer community, media, teachers, and children from Zamung Kor (Shelter for street children), and children from Special Education Complex attended the programme. Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that it is not a hidden reality anymore that children suffer a range of protection concerns.

“Our government is committed to honouring all international and national obligations about the protection and welfare of children,” he added. He said the KP government had already allocated a budget and the commission is in the process of filling out all the vacant positions of 12 district child protection units. The minister said the programme would be extended to the entire districts in the province soon with proper budget allocation. Shaukat Yousafzai said children were our real assets and the government would take care of all their issues.

Deputy chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission Ijaz Muhammad Khan said Pakistan had signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and committed itself to protecting the children from all kinds of abuse in Pakistan. He said it is the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the protection mechanism and introduce laws, rules, regulations for the protection of children from violence abuse and exploitation.

The official added that the KP government enacted the first-ever child protection law in 2010, under which the provincial level Child Protection and Welfare Commission had been established.

The KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission had established 12 Child Protection Units at the district level, initiating a mechanism at the provincial, district, and community level, he added.

The official said 30474 cases (18808 boys, 116559 girls, and seven transgender) of children at risk had been identified and social and financial support had been provided by the KPCPWC to 13,954 children from CP funds.

He said that 1066 volunteer child Protection Committees (CPCs) were established at the grassroots level for the purpose of creating awareness and coordination, etc.

Saima Qadeer, Executive Director, Group Development Pakistan, said that implementation of the laws related to children was the need of the hour.

She said that there is a need for allocating enough funds for the implementation of children related laws, strengthening coordination with all the stakeholders, and focusing on creating mass awareness related to the issues, laws and the existing mechanism and services.