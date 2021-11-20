Schoolteachers working as invigilating staff warned

LAKKI MARWAT: The district education officer has warned the schoolteachers of disciplinary action for performing invigilating staff duties in the MA/MSc examinations without the prior approval of the Education Department, sources said on Friday.

They said that the University of Lakki Marwat was conducting MA/MSc examinations and the teachers of various state-run schools had been assigned invigilation duties.

The sources said the practice was done without the approval and recommendations of the district education officer.

“After coming to know about the duties of the government schools teachers, DEO (M) Zahoor Ahmed Afridi warned the teachers to go back to their schools as soon as possible,” an official of the Education Department, pleading anonymity, said.

The sources said that the university administration was supposed to hold the examination during school vacations but at present the academic session was in progress which was bound to affect the studies of the students. It was alleged that the administration had chosen blue-eyed teachers for the invigilating duties without the recommendations of the Lakki Marwat DEO.

The sources said that the DEO wanted the teachers to teach the students and complete courses of studies who had already suffered due to the closure of schools because of Covid-19 rather than performing their examination duties being conducted by the University of Lakki Marwat.

The letter issued to the teachers and sub-divisional education officers (SDEOs) stated that stern action would be taken against the teachers who were performing university exams duties and were found absent from the schools.