Saturday November 20, 2021
KP to replace 56 years old traffic laws

By APP
November 20, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been directed to replace the 56-year-old Motor Vehicle Ordinance with a modern plan and in accordance with the contemporary requirements. According to official sources on Friday, the KP Transport Department has been instructed by the Federal Government to replace the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance.