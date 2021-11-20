Call to recognise sanitary workers services during pandemic

Islamabad : NGO WaterAid has found that many sanitation workers in developing countries including Pakistan have been forgotten, underpaid, unprotected, and left to fend for themselves during the corona pandemic where many from other health sector were recognised and appreciated as “COVID warriors” in some countries.

Research carried out by WaterAid at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on the safety and wellbeing of those who clear and dispose of faecal waste, reveals hazardous working conditions, a dangerous lack of Personal Protection Equipment, poor training and legal protection, as well as loss of income for millions.

Pakistan related findings of the report released ahead of World Toilet Day on Friday showed that half of the sanitation workers who were interviewed faced challenges in meeting their daily expenses. Similarly, it was found that only half of the sanitation workers were able to access the social security measures introduced by government during the pandemic.

Sanitation workers include people who clean toilets and sewers, empty latrine pits and septic tanks and operate pumping stations and treatment plants as well as those who clear faecal waste manually, sweep rubbish and transport faecal sludge. WaterAid’s findings also include solid waste workers and cleaners despite providing a vital service of ensuring human waste is cleared, stored and disposed of safely, WaterAid found sanitation workers are often marginalised, stigmatised and shunned as a result of their job. Many have worked on the frontline of the pandemic throughout national lockdowns in hospitals and quarantine centres and in the heart of communities with poor access to safe water, decent sanitation and good hygiene facilities.

The research quoted case studies also to prove these points. Commenting on the issues, Arif Jabbar Khan, WaterAid Pakistan Country Director said that sanitation workers play a vital role in keeping our neighbourhoods clean but they face social and economic exclusion and discrimination based on their profession.